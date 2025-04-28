Day Trip: Indiana Dinosaur Museum

IF THERE IS ONE object of fascination that has had sticking power through the generations, it’s dinosaurs. If your family is no exception, you’ll be happy to hear Indiana has a new top-notch attraction.

Spinosaurus, Quetzalcoatlus, ceratopsia, and more mysterious dinos that haven’t seen the light of day for tens of millions of years swarm the new Indiana Dinosaur Museum in the form of stunning replicas and actual fossils—73 to be exact. Wander through the real and amazingly lifelike displays that bring these colossal creatures alive in modern imaginations. Don’t miss the real dinosaur skin, avian-dino nursery, or the 3,000-year-old sequoia tree.

The exhibits are designed through a decidedly fresh lens: understandable, Instagrammable, and fun. In fact, the museum’s interactivity put it in a whole different league than some of the staid traditional museums you might have visited as a kid. If you’re really inspired, you can even consider signing on to join museum staff and other expert paleontologists this summer in Montana on a dinosaur dig. Participation can range from as little as one day to as long as a month.

The museum takes about one to two hours to tour, depending on how leisurely your pace. But you can still turn a visit into a full-blown day of fun, since the grounds include scenic, hilly hiking trails with a Notre Dame overlook and a marker for the Continental Divide. Plus, the South Bend Chocolate Factory is adjacent to the museum, offering tours and sticky-sweet goodies, including chocolate turtles, chocolate covered marshmallows, and truffles.

7102 Lincolnway West, South Bend.

Hours: Mon–Fri 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sat–Sun 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

574-800-6617