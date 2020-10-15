Our Semi-Comprehensive Guide To Lebanon

TREAT

For decades, Titus Bakery has been mixing, kneading, frying, and icing some of Indiana’s most tantalizing yeast circles. There’s also a deli and something called “donut pudding.” (Whatever it is, it’s award-winning.) We recommend the Peanut Butter Fluff Long John for its taste and the Dirty Nut Stick for its name. 820 W. South St., 765-482-1740, titusbakery.com

PLAY

Under one name or another, Lebanon’s low-key game store has been around for 28 years. These days, Friendly City Games specializes in tabletop, dice, role-playing, and board genres and stays open late on Wednesday Game Nights. 118 N. Lebanon St., 765-482-1299, friendlycitygames.com

SHOP

Three lifelong friends joined forces to purchase Saint Adrian Meats & Sausage. It’s a literal farm-to-table operation, as the trio does it all themselves, birth to butcher. Whether you’re in the market for sausage, steaks, or pork-loin pinwheels, you’ll know where your food comes from. 110 W. Washington St., 765-481-2095, saintadrianmeats.com

Breathe in the rich, earthy smell of tanned hides at Samson Family Leather, known for quality goods like custom belts, leather fly-swatters, and even stingray skins, for the person who already owns a leather fly-swatter. 119 N. Meridian St., 765-859-5112, etsy.com/shop/samsonfamilyleather

IMBIBE

The Boone County Jail Distillery is located in its namesake. Yes, the cells are intact. Yes, it looks haunted. No promises of ghost sightings, but spirits you can count on are vodka, gin, and Conjugal Visit Moonshine in three flavors. 104 W. Washington St., 847-401-1478, boonecojaildistillery.com

SEE

Find the atrium of the Boone County Courthouse and look up to see the jaw-dropping glass dome. Check out the elevator, too—a fanciful gold tower encompasses it. 112 Courthouse Square, 765-483-5710, boonecounty.in.gov