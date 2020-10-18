The Official Guide To Glamping In The Midwest

It's time to get back to nature... within reason, of course.
If ever there were a time to get away from people and reconnect with nature, this is it. But Egyptian cotton sheets and West Elm furniture certainly improve the experience of communing with the trees. We canvassed the region for the best glamping sites within a one-day drive. Time to answer the call of the (luxuriously appointed) wild.
Edited by Daniel S. Comiskey
Reporting by Rob Annis, Megan Fernandez, Kelly Kendall, Laura Kruty, Gabrielle Poshadlo, Tony Rehagen, Julia Spalding, and Sam Stall
Dome Town By Canopy Crew
Rate: $150 to $350 per night
Glam Factor: 4 of 5
Under Canvas
Rate: $199 to $604 per night
Glam Factor: 4 of 5
The Fields
Rate: $350 per night
Glam Factor: 5 of 5
Beaver Island Retreat
Rate: $179 per night
Glam Factor: 5 of 5
Nomad Ridge At The Wilds
Rate: $292 to $382 per night
Glam Factor: 3 of 5
Coadys’ Point Of View Resort
Rate: $100 per night
Glam Factor: 3 of 5
The Mohicans
Rate: $240 to $320 per night
Glam Factor: 5 of 5
The Eco Camp
Rate: $164 to $184 per night
Glam Factor: 3 of 5