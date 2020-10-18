The Official Guide To Glamping In The Midwest

It's time to get back to nature... within reason, of course.

 

If ever there were a time to get away from people and reconnect with nature, this is it. But Egyptian cotton sheets and West Elm furniture certainly improve the experience of communing with the trees. We canvassed the region for the best glamping sites within a one-day drive. Time to answer the call of the (luxuriously appointed) wild.

Edited by Daniel S. Comiskey
Reporting by Rob Annis, Megan Fernandez, Kelly Kendall, Laura Kruty, Gabrielle Poshadlo, Tony Rehagen, Julia Spalding, and Sam Stall

 

Dome Town By Canopy Crew

Rate: $150 to $350 per night
Glam Factor: 4 of 5

Dome Town

 

Under Canvas

Rate: $199 to $604 per night
Glam Factor: 4 of 5

Undercanvas

 

The Fields

Rate: $350 per night
Glam Factor: 5 of 5

The Fields

 

Beaver Island Retreat

Rate: $179 per night
Glam Factor: 5 of 5

Beaver Island Retreat

 

Nomad Ridge At The Wilds

Rate: $292 to $382 per night
Glam Factor: 3 of 5

Nomad Ridge

 

Coadys’ Point Of View Resort

Rate: $100 per night
Glam Factor: 3 of 5

Coadys' Point of View Resort

 

The Mohicans

Rate: $240 to $320 per night
Glam Factor: 5 of 5

The Mohicans

 

The Eco Camp

Rate: $164 to $184 per night
Glam Factor: 3 of 5

The Eco Camp

 

Camp Long Creek At Big Cedar Lodge

Rate: $629 per night
Glam Factor: 4 of 5

Camp Long Creek

Read more:

The Best Camping Spots Somewhere Between Glamping And Roughing It

When You Absolutely, Positively Must Camp With A $150 Cooler