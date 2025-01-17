Traveler: California Mad For Mod

Photos courtesy John Orlin, Gregg Felsen, Clinton Meyer

In the Sonoran Desert of California, iconoclast architects in the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s interpreted modern design in a way that paid tribute to the landscape—a style that would make the area famous for its structures boasting clean lines, brilliant hues, breeze blocks, and towering walls of glass through which to view the craggy hills.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Palms Springs’ Modernism Week. From February 13 to 23, the resort town will swell with architects and midcentury modern enthusiasts. The first stop: any of the private homes once owned by the likes of Steve McQueen, Frank Sinatra, architect William Cody, and designer Raymond Loewy in 28 neighborhoods throughout the city. The Kaufmann Desert House is known for its garden of 100-year-old cacti, one of which was a gift from Frank Lloyd Wright. Next, board an open-air double-decker bus to see Palm Springs City Hall, William Krisel’s House of Tomorrow, St. Theresa Catholic Church, the famous Tramway Gas Station, and Frey House II, perched atop a rocky outcropping.

The festival’s films and presentations may not be as talked about as its vintage car shows, but they’re world-class. Among the worthy options are “Stories Untold: Preserving Sites of African American Resilience, Activism, Achievement and Architecture” and “An Evening With the Daughters of Design: Bertoia, Eames, and Saarinen.”

Over at the Palm Springs Art Museum, catch So Near, So Far. The exhibit showcases commissioned furniture, lighting, and sculpture inspired by the story of Manuel Sandoval Vallarta, a Nicaraguan American carpenter. Before heading home, raise your glass to a memorable retro escape at a Monkees-inspired cocktail party.

IF YOU GO

STAY The Monkey Tree, designed by architect Albert Frey, boasts pops of bold color like pink-tiled bathrooms.

CHILL The Pink Cabana serves up Moroccan cuisine with a side of old Hollywood poolside luxe.

VENTURE The quirky roadside attraction Cabazon Dinosaurs was created by Claude Bell, an artist who’d built many installations for Knott’s Berry Farm.