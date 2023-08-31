Traveler: Go, Pack, Go!

DEPICTED as a frozen tundra populated with more cows than people in NFL game ads, Green Bay is stepping out as a four-season, long-weekend haven. (For the record: A local in the know shared that film producers drive a good 30 minutes out of downtown to find cows.)

That said, Lambeau Field is something to see. The tour is super interesting even if you’re not into sports. Turns out, the history and pedigree of the 13-time league champion Green Bay Packers is filled with intrigue, dashed dreams, and unexpected triumphs. And you get to run through the players’ tunnel out to the field to exhilarating music and cheers of “Go, Pack, Go!” It’s pretty cool.

That out of the way, move on to The Automobile Gallery. Displaying cars like art, the gleaming space is more Guggenheim than garage. The pop culture–driven collection spans more than a century. Ogle a 1963 Corvette, go back to the future in a 1981 DeLorean, and take a peek at the classic truck exhibit space. At least 100 pristine vehicles are here at any given time. Get your cheese fix (this is Wisconsin) with a charcuterie class at Bountiful Boards, a fromagerie showcasing the most buttery, delicate, sweet, and nutty cheeses from nearby farms. Two words: Marieke gouda.

Work off the creamy goodness on a rental from the Broken Spoke Bike Studio. Take the flat Fox River bike trail 6 miles south to the De Pere Riverwalk and Wildlife Viewing Pier. (Be on the lookout for an American white pelican.) End the day at Titletown. The entertainment district just west of Lambeau Field hosts 70 vendors at its night market. Enjoy the public park with outdoor games, a playground, and a football field expressly built for public romping. In the winter, find an ice-skating rink and a tubing hill. Titletown is also home to the buzzy Hinterland Brewery.

IF YOU GO

STAY: The circa-1924 Hotel Northland (304 N. Adams St.) is replete with stunning original fixtures. Marvel at the pink terrazzo steps from a local quarry, green mosaic penny-pressed tile floors, oak paneling, chandeliers, and ornate plaster ceilings.

DINE: An urban steakhouse with a secret spice recipe, Republic Chophouse (218 N. Adams St.) is known as much for its four-layer red velvet cake as for its meat.

SIP: Dispense your own vino at the Aardvark Wine Lounge (304 Pine St.). Try a taste or sample a half glass, then savor a full pour of your favorite.

DISTANCE

388 miles

DRIVE TIME

6.5 hours