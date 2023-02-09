×
Traveler: It’s Showtime in NYC!

Wicked, Schmicked. The shiny new productions on Broadway are superb.

New York City is synonymous with theater. Even if you’ve already seen the household-name shows, the latest debuts are worth a trip to Gotham. Some Like It Hot is a smart adaptation of the 1959 comedy classic to contemporary sensibilities. It still concerns two musicians who witness a gangland hit, don drag, and join a girl band to escape the mob. But this time, Jerry (J. Harrison Ghee) is fulfilled in his new identity as Daphne. It’s propelled by toe-tappers from the composer-lyricist team who brought us HairsprayKimberly Akimbo may be the best-reviewed musical of the season, and it’s a charmer. Despite the narrative, built around a teen with a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly, the show is surprisingly fun. The inspiring, soaring score is courtesy of Jeanine Tesori (Shrek: The Musical). Expect a strong showing at the Tonys.

Other worthy spring and early-summer openings include Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella, an intriguing revival of Camelot by Aaron Sorkin, and a Back to the Future musical.

On the TodayTix App, you can score last-minute offers and enter day-of lotteries for bargain tickets to some of the most popular shows.

731 miles

1 hour, 45 minutes

At the new Hard Rock Hotel in the theater district, see Hendrix’s guitar and Gaga’s boots, and enjoy musician-curated playlists in your room.

The Museum of Broadway houses iconic costumes, such as Annie’s red dress, The Lion King masks, and a room of mirrors mimicking those of A Chorus Line.

Check the schedule of live script run-throughs at The Drama Book Shop. The merch is cooler than at the touristy souvenir stores. 

