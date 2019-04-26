Traveler: The Fields Of Michigan

Camping does not necessarily mean roughing it. Don’t believe us? Take a look at The Fields, nestled within a lush blueberry farm in South Haven, Michigan, and billed as the Midwest’s first true glamping experience, when it opens June 15. Glamping, aka glamorous camping, is what Irene Wood had in mind when working to place Michigan on the map as one of the most in-demand destinations for vacation getaways. The Fields is curated and owned by Wood herself, who has traveled to some of the best places on the planet, but understands her native Michigan’s beauty the best.

Located only 2.5 miles from the glistening beaches of Lake Michigan, the 30-acre property is home to 10 lavish tents that serve as rooms, each accommodating two adults and two children. Each has a king-sized bed (rollout beds are available upon request) wrapped in high-end linens that will keep you warm, as will the wood-burning stove. An en-suite bathroom with luxe amenities and fluffy towels add to the lush camping experience. Every opulent detail is attended to—down to the chandelier hanging in the center of the tent.

Of course, you could stay in your PJs all day and chill, but at The Fields, adventure is on the agenda. Here’s what a day’s itinerary could look like: a morning of nature hiking among the gardens or picking blueberries, followed by an afternoon fishing session in the pond, then an evening partaking in a group yoga class. Want to venture beyond The Fields’s borders? The concierge team can point you to engaging local activities, like cheese-making classes, horseback riding, paddle boarding, or wine-tasting.

Chef-driven meals at The Willow, the on-site restaurant, will offer so much more than campfire hot dog and s’mores. Just ask Chef Sean Hale, a South Haven native and a graduate of The French Culinary Institute, what’s on the menu. For breakfast, think pancakes (with blueberries, naturally) along with free-range eggs, wholesome yogurt and granola, and coffee. Lunch gets even more deluxe—expect dishes like grilled salmon with herbed cowboy butter or New York strip steak with marinated veggie kebabs. If your style leans more toward cooking over an open fire amid the great outdoors, grill kits with ready-to-go ingredients are offered for you to prepare on your own.

Needless to say, The Fields—a three-and-a-half-hour jaunt from Indianapolis—isn’t your ordinary camping trip. Wood says she hopes the getaway will transport guests “back to their own moments of childlike wonder … and allow them to reconnect with themselves, their friends, and their family.” Nightly rates from $329 (includes breakfast and some on-site activities), thefieldsofmichigan.com