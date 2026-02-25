SAN FRANCISCO IS the second-most densely populated city in the U.S. (New York takes the crown), yet it’s still famous for its parks: Golden Gate Park is known the world over, and its Bay-facing Crissy Field is a frequent location for TV, movies, and commercials. Its newest outdoor recreation space, Sunset Dunes, made its debut in 2025 after voters across the city agreed that cars should be booted from a crumbling, sand-obstructed road next to the Pacific Ocean, with a walkway taking its place.

Now cyclists and pedestrians share four divided lanes. Benches, public art, and even a piano dot the 2-mile stretch bordering Ocean Beach, as well as a skate park and signs directing visitors to nearby shops, restaurants, and coffeehouses.

The beach itself is an important habitat for the western snowy plover; the dunes provide nesting areas for the endangered birds. The feathered denizens are such a mascot that local roastery Andytown Coffee, which boasts four outposts along the coast, has a drink named after the tiny breed—the Snowy Plover is a mix of sparkling water over ice, espresso, brown sugar syrup, and house-made whipped cream. Head north along the shoreline to the ruins of the Sutro Baths, a popular public bathhouse in the early 1900s that was destroyed by a 1966 fire. What remains has become home to wildlife including raptors, mussels, and the occasional sea otter.

When it’s time to wind down, duck into Park Chalet, an indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar in the coastal defense headquarters used by the Army during World War II. Or walk up Lawton Street to The Rusty Ladle, SF’s only restaurant solely devoted to soup, where a bowl of Bodega Bay Style Clam Chowder will quickly counteract any Pacific chill.