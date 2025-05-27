Trending: Accessories And Home Goods

(1) Pearl and leaf cluster bag charm. $54. Linden Tree, Carmel City Center, 317-775-3566; 210 N. 10th St., Noblesville, 317-773-3238

(2) Retrouvai’s handmade Yin Yang Pendant set with turquoise and diamonds. $3,100. Metalmark, 211 W. Main St., Carmel, 720-441-4635

(3) Alba Bijoux Vibrant Jewel Bangles handmade in Italy.

$60 each. Grazie Mille, 825 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-955-9908

(4) Olivia Riegel Windsor Flutes encrusted with clear European crystals. $275, set of two. Addendum, Carmel City Center, 317-253-3400

(5) Sophie Napkin Rings with pavé flowers and hand-enameled leaves. $300, set of four. Addendum, Carmel City Center, 317-253-3400

(6) Moss-green enamel frog trinket box adorned with verdant gems. $29. Surroundings, 1101 E. 54th St., 317-254-8883

(7) Lele Sadoughi Alice Confetti Headband embellished with glitter. $195. MacKenzie-Childs, Carmel City Center, 317-253-3400