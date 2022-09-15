Inside The Voluta Tattoo Studio

❶ Prayer candles adorned with Prince, Conan Lea’s “spirit animal.”

❷ Daniel Skolz’s paintings of lemons show how a common object appears different in a new context. “It reflects its surroundings … not unlike humans,” he says. Daniel likens tattooing to commissioned art. “It lets me connect with people meaningfully.”

❸ Brandon Lea, Conan’s younger brother, creates his handiwork entirely digitally, unusual in the business. He’s rarely without his sketchbook, aka iPad.

❹ This beacon signals an artist is in via a soothing glow. “The more at home, relaxed the client feels, the better the process goes for everyone,” says Conan.

❺ Conan was trained by “the great sci-fi and fantasy illustration gods of our era” in renowned Illustration Master Classes. Their books fill these shelves. “Whether a client wants to erase an angry past or get their sexy back, our job is visual storytelling.”

❻ Only custom tattoos are crafted in this hidden atelier a bit south of Broad Ripple. Conan has seen Eternal Ink made and trusts its quality. “It matters what you put under people’s skin.”

❼ Voluta Tattoo built lamps that are easy on the eyes. Tattooing demands full-spectrum, directional light that reflects only where needed.



❽ A painting by Alison Aether of Colorado, a frequent guest artist. They’re vetted on talent, experience, and kindness.

❾ Sarah Reynolds translated a Forest Rogers sculpture into an oil painting. Incredibly, Sarah only began painting during quarantine.

❿ Lush greenery, like Dragon Trees, enlivens the space. Sarah’s the resident plant maven.