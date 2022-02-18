What $400 Buys You At Francis + Fern



STEPPING INTO the new Francis + Fern boutique is like walking in wearing rose-colored glasses—literally. The blush-toned walls were not a part of the plan; pink isn’t owner Kim Pauszek’s favorite color, but she knows others enjoy it and find it very inviting. The pastel tones of chunky knit sweaters are swoon-worthy, and bright-green bodysuits will make you eager for spring. The yellow vintage scooter on display beckons conversation and is just waiting to be posted on a girl’s day out Instagram story. Pauszek isn’t unfamiliar with the world of running a boutique: Francis + Fern boasts two locations, with the flagship store in Greenfield focusing mainly on apparel. But the Mass Ave spot provides fashionable garments and perfect kitschy gifts for the gal or guy in your life. Key chains are emblazoned with Dolly Parton quotes, and gold jewelry glitters under the neon sign saying “Livin’ My Best Life” next to the changing rooms. Pauszek has always enjoyed fashion and she wanted to give Indy something different in the boutique space, with more trendy or unique pieces that other nearby shops may not offer. When the Mass Ave space (formerly Grand Union Tattoo) became available, it just made sense to join the community that is accepting of all. Pauszek has big ideas in the works for the store, particularly the finished basement underneath, and she’s excited to create an area that has a different dynamic—perhaps a very girly speakeasy? Cheers to this welcome addition to downtown shopping! 421 Massachusetts Ave., 317-643-1890



Photos courtesy Kim Pauszek