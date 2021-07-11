How Chris Baggott Built One Of The World’s Busiest Kitchens

I love the discussion we have on that subject. You know, we are a restaurant. We just don’t have tables and chairs. But we make among the best food in Indy. We have the best culinary talent. We prep, we are not buying bags of pre-made anything. I’m about to write this newsletter to my customers about processed food. And I’ll say that the only processed food we use is the macaroni in the macaroni and cheese. Everything else is essentially a raw ingredient. So, we’re really proud of our culinary efforts. And that’s a unique thing in a delivery space because nobody really orders from DoorDash looking for a culinary experience. They order from DoorDash to solve a problem, like they need these calories now and they can’t go out. But it’s not like they think this food is going to be hot and amazing. If you go look at our Google reviews, we’re five-star in every market. We sell more tacos than anybody in Indy, more burritos, more cheeseburgers, more salads, more vegetarian dishes. And that translates into people loving our food.

So where does the “experience” of the restaurant come in? Doesn’t the atmosphere, the service, the act of joining others in a lively communal space divide a restaurant from a delivery service? I guess I think they’re different experiences. But it all starts with the food, right? Sure, I went to Nesso [Cunningham Restaurant Group’s Italian restaurant in the Alexander hotel] the other night with two other couples and my wife, six of us, drinking wine, eating a delicious dinner, and I loved it. But that’s a different experience than saying I want to have this quality lunch and we’re going to talk about race relationships and how to solve them. That doesn’t make the food any less, and I don’t need to sacrifice my food to make that conversation happen. It’s fairly well known that your full-service restaurants The Mug and Bonna Station closed after somewhat short lives in Irvington on Indianapolis’s east side. How much did your focus on delivery lead to their closings, and what did you learn from the experience? Obviously, I assessed where my time was best spent and that was at Cluster- Truck rather than dealing with staffing and front-of-house issues at two sit-down restaurants. But, honestly,

we were muddling through, and we weren’t looking to close until I met the Warner brothers [Neal and Paul Warner, owners of Provider, Coat Check Coffee, and three eastside spots Strange Bird, Heartbreaker, and Landlocked Baking Co.] and I had this conversation with them about a coffee concept I had. They mentioned that they were trying to get into the Irvington market, and I thought, wait a second, you guys are way better operators than I am. And that’s exactly what they’ve done. They’ve elevated the whole experience. I still own the building, so I can happily be a landlord, take all the equipment, and let them run their concepts, and they’re doing a phenomenal job. I admire those guys so much. What have you learned about the Indy market from your forays into other cities? We’re in Columbus and Kansas City, and we’re looking at new markets like Cincinnati and Louisville, but we’re not quite ready. I have no desire to go to New York, but we have big plans for expansion. I definitely appreciate the tailwind I get being in my home court. People know me, and I think I’ve built a reputation for innovation, and that has definitely helped us here. Still, we get about 350 to 450 new customers downtown each week, and I think, How can there be this many people who don’t already know about ClusterTruck? We just keep growing, and our only real marketing is word of mouth.