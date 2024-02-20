Making Waves: Best Tressed List

These are the locals with coiffures we covet. We just had to find out who does their hair, and how.
By
-

Jill Potasnik,
SOCIAL MEDIA AND MARKETING STRATEGIST
Stylist: Stephanie O’Hara, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang in Carmel

Photo courtesy Jill Potasnik

“She’s been doing my hair for years, but each time I come in, she says, ‘Tell me about your hair.’ She never assumes I want the same thing. My hair is really thick, so even if I don’t take length off, I ask her to reduce the excess bulk.”

Alan Keith Bacon Jr.,
CO-FOUNDER, GANGGANG
Stylist: His wife, Malina

Photo courtesy Alan Keith Bacon Jr.

“The very first step to my process was being told ‘Sit in the chair!’ Malina was tired of me looking like Frederick Douglass. We achieved a look that’s unique and fitting. I’ve learned to keep it up.”

Rebecca Prowse,
OWNER AND POTTER AT GRAVESCO
Stylist: Jamison Williams, Wild’s Barber Shop in Fountain Square

Photo courtesy Rebecca Prowse

“After a pandemic home haircut gone wrong, I decided to go for the buzzed hair I’ve wanted since I was a teen. Fortunately, my cranium is a decent shape for this iconic look. Jamison keeps it looking tight.”

Ebony Marie Chappel,
ENTREPRENEUR AND NONPROFIT LEADER
Stylist: Herself

Photo courtesy Ebony Marie Chappel

“[I grew] up in a household full of women who learned early on how to take care of and style our own hair. For these platinum blonde locs, I went to the beauty supply store to get everything needed, then did it myself while watching TV. It’s a form of relaxation for me.”

Shawn Johnson,
SALES PROFESSIONAL
Stylist: Various

Photo courtesy Shawn Johnson

“I limit professional haircuts to maybe once a year, going to different salons so I can meet new people and hear their stories. I actually have a cosmetology license. Coloring my hair is another art I’ve mastered. I love to play around with different shades of red.”

Michael Williams II,
FOUNDER AND CEO, SALAMAT COOKIES!
Stylist: Harold Claspell, Harold’s Barber Service in St. Clair Place

Photo courtesy Michael Williams II

“I trust this 83-year-old gentleman’s creativity and expertise. A bald fade, 0–2, is my favorite kind of gradient. I ask to keep a little extra up top. I’m in charge of my beard, though—I’m a bit picky there.”

Laura Walters,
FASHION STYLIST AND OWNER OF STYLE RIOT
Stylist: Tessi Bollenbacher, Eclectic Beauty in Carmel

Photo courtesy Laura Walters

“I was born in California and am a beach lover at heart. I have always wanted my hair to sing the same tune. Just sun-soaked blonde, with an easy and effortless feel to it. Every time I leave Tessi’s chair, I feel refreshed and fabulous.”

Ryan Ahlwardt,
HOST OF INDY NOW
Stylist: Stacey Merida, DL Lowry in Nora

Photo courtesy Ryan Ahlwardt

“Stacey and I found a winning look about a year ago. We get together every four weeks for a shape-up. She keeps things short on the sides and keeps the swoop up top tamed well. She does an amazing job every time.” 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR