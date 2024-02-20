Making Waves: Best Tressed List

Jill Potasnik,

SOCIAL MEDIA AND MARKETING STRATEGIST

Stylist: Stephanie O’Hara, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang in Carmel

“She’s been doing my hair for years, but each time I come in, she says, ‘Tell me about your hair.’ She never assumes I want the same thing. My hair is really thick, so even if I don’t take length off, I ask her to reduce the excess bulk.”

Alan Keith Bacon Jr.,

CO-FOUNDER, GANGGANG

Stylist: His wife, Malina

“The very first step to my process was being told ‘Sit in the chair!’ Malina was tired of me looking like Frederick Douglass. We achieved a look that’s unique and fitting. I’ve learned to keep it up.”

Rebecca Prowse,

OWNER AND POTTER AT GRAVESCO

Stylist: Jamison Williams, Wild’s Barber Shop in Fountain Square

“After a pandemic home haircut gone wrong, I decided to go for the buzzed hair I’ve wanted since I was a teen. Fortunately, my cranium is a decent shape for this iconic look. Jamison keeps it looking tight.”

Ebony Marie Chappel,

ENTREPRENEUR AND NONPROFIT LEADER

Stylist: Herself

“[I grew] up in a household full of women who learned early on how to take care of and style our own hair. For these platinum blonde locs, I went to the beauty supply store to get everything needed, then did it myself while watching TV. It’s a form of relaxation for me.”

Shawn Johnson,

SALES PROFESSIONAL

Stylist: Various

“I limit professional haircuts to maybe once a year, going to different salons so I can meet new people and hear their stories. I actually have a cosmetology license. Coloring my hair is another art I’ve mastered. I love to play around with different shades of red.”

Michael Williams II,

FOUNDER AND CEO, SALAMAT COOKIES!

Stylist: Harold Claspell, Harold’s Barber Service in St. Clair Place

“I trust this 83-year-old gentleman’s creativity and expertise. A bald fade, 0–2, is my favorite kind of gradient. I ask to keep a little extra up top. I’m in charge of my beard, though—I’m a bit picky there.”

Laura Walters,

FASHION STYLIST AND OWNER OF STYLE RIOT

Stylist: Tessi Bollenbacher, Eclectic Beauty in Carmel

“I was born in California and am a beach lover at heart. I have always wanted my hair to sing the same tune. Just sun-soaked blonde, with an easy and effortless feel to it. Every time I leave Tessi’s chair, I feel refreshed and fabulous.”

Ryan Ahlwardt,

HOST OF INDY NOW

Stylist: Stacey Merida, DL Lowry in Nora

“Stacey and I found a winning look about a year ago. We get together every four weeks for a shape-up. She keeps things short on the sides and keeps the swoop up top tamed well. She does an amazing job every time.”