Rev 2018—What To Eat

A preview of the culinary offerings at this year’s swanky soiree, when Indianapolis Motor Speedway officially kicks off the month of May.

Some of the best in Indianapolis food and drink will converge with drivers and Speedway personalities at this weekend’s Rev event. In what has become the official start to the month-of-May festivities at IMS, the evening is billed as a celebration to kick off the greatest month in, where patrons can mingle with stars of the track and dine from the city’s top chefs. Now in its fifth year and hosted throughout the track’s pagoda, pavilions, and even on the famed Yard of Bricks, Rev is a fund-raiser that benefits Indiana University Health’s statewide trauma and critical-care programs.

But enough of the pleasantries. Here’s what you should eat.

Chefs were challenged to team up with IndyCar drivers to create cocktail fare. That means albondigas, or spicy Spanish meatballs, by Delicia for driver Gabby Chaves, while Frenchman Sébastien Bourdais presents fashionable treats by Chocolate for the Spirit, and shepherd’s pie skewers by Circle City Soups are a nod to driver Jack Harvey’s homeland of England. Dozens of other “driver-inspired” small bites will highlight the event. If this year’s Rev is anything like those in the past, guests will be so overwhelmed with dining and drink options, they may absentmindedly wander past the boxes of Jack’s Donuts handed out at the exits. You may get a caution flag for that.