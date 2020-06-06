×

Black Lives Matter Protests Come To IMPD’s Door

Demonstrators gather at IMPD's Northwest District building, Monument Circle

For the eighth consecutive night, protestors, led by Indy 10 Black Lives Matter, came together to demand  justice for the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Dreasjon Reed. The crowd demonstrated both downtown on Monument Circle and on 38th Street, where they blocked off several intersections along their march path from Georgetown Road to the IMPD’s Northwest District building on Friday night.

