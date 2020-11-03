Building Downtown Indy’s Comeback; A Virtual Season of Theatre

This week, the Monthly Weekly hosts IM director of editorial operations Megan Fernandez and interim director at City Market, Catherine Esselman, for a chat about how downtown Indy can move forward after a chaotic 2020. Then, Derek speaks with Indiana Repertory Theatre artistic director Janet Allen about the IRT’s decision to move to a virtual season, streaming live performances directly into living rooms across Indiana and beyond.

