Building Downtown Indy’s Comeback; A Virtual Season of Theatre
In case you need the break: a non-election-related Election Day episode of the Monthly Weekly.
This week, the Monthly Weekly hosts IM director of editorial operations Megan Fernandez and interim director at City Market, Catherine Esselman, for a chat about how downtown Indy can move forward after a chaotic 2020. Then, Derek speaks with Indiana Repertory Theatre artistic director Janet Allen about the IRT’s decision to move to a virtual season, streaming live performances directly into living rooms across Indiana and beyond.
