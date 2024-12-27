Clean Sweep

OVER THE course of my life, I’ve learned that it’s far easier to accumulate possessions than it is to dispose of them. Around eight years ago, I felt motivated to do a grand purge of unwanted belongings and picked up Marie Kondo’s guidebook to decluttering, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up—which made me want to throw away everything in my house. I set about clearing closets, cupboards, and plastic totes of anything that didn’t spark the requisite joy Kondo suggested, cursing the author as I created Poshmark postings for clothing and accessories, transported home furnishings to a consignment shop, and waited in a long line of cars at ToxDrop. In the end, I felt satisfied that I had lightened my load in mostly eco-friendly ways. But I sure could have used a resource like this issue’s cover package our localized handbook to help you dispense with nearly anything that no longer serves a useful purpose.
Continuing our theme of organization, we’ve done a little housekeeping in the back of the book this month. We streamlined our Restaurant Guide, sorting entries alphabetically rather than by geography. We also introduce a new element: a few “Small Bites” sprinkled throughout the list to give readers some newsy dining tidbits.
With the advent of a new year, we include salutes to both time-honored and novel attractions in this edition. In January, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis kicks off a yearlong celebration commemorating its 100th birthday. At the same time, the Indy Ignite women’s pro volleyball team sets up for its inaugural season at the Fishers Event Center with a roster of fresh talent. We predict both of these organizations will spark a great measure of joy in 2025.