Gallery: Third Day Of Protests

Mayor Hogsett issued a curfew for Sunday following two nights of protests

Protesters took to the monuments and streets of downtown Indianapolis demanding justice and reform following the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and several other African American citizens in recent weeks, including Breeona Taylor, Sean Reed, and Ahmaud Arbery. Tony Valainis

Following two days and nights of peaceful demonstrations that turned violent as a result of increased police presence and damaged property, citizens again gathered in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday May 31 to protest against racial injustice and the deaths of black Americans. Mayor Joe Hogsett signed an executive order instituting a curfew for all of Marion County beginning at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Here are images from the protest prior to police unleashing tear gas on demonstrators ahead of the enforced curfew. 

Indianapolis Monthly staff photographer
