Gallery: Third Day Of Protests

Following two days and nights of peaceful demonstrations that turned violent as a result of increased police presence and damaged property, citizens again gathered in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday May 31 to protest against racial injustice and the deaths of black Americans. Mayor Joe Hogsett signed an executive order instituting a curfew for all of Marion County beginning at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Here are images from the protest prior to police unleashing tear gas on demonstrators ahead of the enforced curfew.