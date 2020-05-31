Subscribe
George Floyd Protest Turns Violent

IMPD, demonstrators clash

Protesters took to the monuments and streets of downtown Indianapolis demanding justice and reform following the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and several other African American citizens in recent weeks, including Breeona Taylor, Sean Reed, and Ahmaud Arbery.

For the second night in a row, Indianapolis was among the cities across the country where protestors gathered to demonstrate against racial injustice and the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man killed by a Minneapolis police officer now charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Here, demonstrators gathered on the steps of the Indiana World War Memorial before making their way throughout downtown. Mayor Joe Hogsett had requested that demonstrators return home by 7 p.m., but the rally went on through the night, and eventually turned violent when IMPD officers clashed with protesters. 

George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_10896
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_10993
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_11341
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_11611
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_12484
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_13142
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_13179
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_13198
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_13984
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_14359
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_14430
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_14531
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_14905
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_14914
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_14921
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_14991
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_10618
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_10824
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_11078
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_11298
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_11378
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_11587
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_11981
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-Protest-2020-05-30_Ted-Somerville-Photography_12027

