George Floyd Protest Turns Violent

For the second night in a row, Indianapolis was among the cities across the country where protestors gathered to demonstrate against racial injustice and the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man killed by a Minneapolis police officer now charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Here, demonstrators gathered on the steps of the Indiana World War Memorial before making their way throughout downtown. Mayor Joe Hogsett had requested that demonstrators return home by 7 p.m., but the rally went on through the night, and eventually turned violent when IMPD officers clashed with protesters.