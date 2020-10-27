Indiana Gears Up For Election Day; Brent Terhune Tweaks The Right

With just a week to go until a historic Election Day, the Monthly Weekly was joined by contributing editor Adam Wren and editor-in-chief Michael Rubino to talk about the state of the races up and down Indiana’s ballot. Then, host Derek Robertson interviews local comedian Brent Terhune about how his series of videos lampooning fervent Trump supporters have fueled his rising star.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS