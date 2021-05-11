Insider’s Adam Wren On Hoosier Politicians Making Moves, And Life In Digital Media

Adam Wren, national features correspondent for Insider and repeat Monthly Weekly guest, is a familiar voice to Hoosier readers whether in the pages of Indianapolis Monthly, his features for Politico Magazine, or his scoopy politics newsletter Importantville. In just the first few months of his new role he’s already tackled big stories including Pete Buttigieg’s campaign to remake the Department of Transportation, Republican Sen. Todd Young’s attempts to find bipartisanship in a polarized Washington, and the fraught decision by Michigan’s Rep. Peter Meijer to vote for Donald Trump’s impeachment. This week we spoke about all of those, as well as what it’s like to report on national politics from right here in Marion County.

