Join Us For Politics And Pints

Two years ago, on the eve of clinching the Republican nomination, then-candidate Donald Trump stood at a rally in South Bend and told an audience: “Now Indiana is becoming very important … you folks belong where you belong; it’s called Importantville, right? I love it.” Trump said.

Since then, a lot has changed (the mayor of that city—Pete Buttigieg—is now taking pot shots at Trump as he mounts an improbably strong campaign for his Democratic Party’s nomination, in a move that would’ve been scrapped as too unbelievable as a spec Parks & Recreation script).

Meanwhile, a lot has stayed the same: Indiana and its capital city are increasingly in the national conversation. Indiana’s governor at the time is now the Vice President. Cabinet secretaries have Indiana ties. In the last few weeks, HUD Secretary Ben Carson and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have parachuted into Indiana for day trips.

Last April, I launched IMPORTANTVILLE, a newsletter to document Indiana’s intersection with national politics. Next month, for the first time, we’ll bring that newsletter to life, hosting a night of beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres, along with live journalism, at 6 p.m. on October 8 at Emmis Communications.

At 6:30 p.m., the first interview will feature former lieutenant governor candidate and Indiana Rep. Christina Hale, who will campaign for her party’s nomination in the Fifth Congressional District, in a race that will be monitored nationally for signs of whether the suburban seat will shift from Republican to Democratic control. The discussion will focus on why Indiana has never had a woman serve as U.S. senator, governor, or mayor of its largest city; what must change for more women to be elected to high office; and how the state Democratic Party needs to rebuild after a long series of Election Day losses in federal and state races.

At 7 p.m., I’ll interview U.S. Sen. Todd Young, who is now a top lieutenant of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, as he is tasked with defending the Republican majority in the Senate as the chair of National Republican Senate Committee. I’ll ask Young to forecast the 2020 election cycle and to assess the day-to-day political climate in the nation’s capital.

