40 Fabulous Photos From The Indy Pride Parade
On June 11, Indy Pride returned with its first in-person festival in two years. We were there to capture every moment of it unfurl on Mass Ave.
Indy’s first Indy Pride Parade in 2005 featured one float, an antique truck, a few drag queens, some antique cars, and a handful of walking groups. The parade lasted approximately 15 minutes. The event has since grown, getting bigger every year, and bringing out new faces and supporters from every walk of life. Our staff photographer, Tony Valainis, was there to capture this year’s Indy Pride Parade.