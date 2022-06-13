Subscribe
Subscribe & Save!
Subscribe now and save 50% off the cover price of the Indianapolis Monthly magazine.
×
dish icon

40 Fabulous Photos From The Indy Pride Parade

On June 11, Indy Pride returned with its first in-person festival in two years. We were there to capture every moment of it unfurl on Mass Ave.
Indy Pride Parade 2022 photos feature one with Mayor Joe Hogsett walking.

Mayor Joe HogsettPhotos by Tony Valainis

Indy’s first Indy Pride Parade in 2005 featured one float, an antique truck, a few drag queens, some antique cars, and a handful of walking groups. The parade lasted approximately 15 minutes. The event has since grown, getting bigger every year, and bringing out new faces and supporters from every walk of life. Our staff photographer, Tony Valainis, was there to capture this year’s Indy Pride Parade. 

Tony Valainis is the staff photographer at Indianapolis Monthly
Tags , , ,
Latest

1. The Feed: Juneteenth Foodways Festival, Quaff On, And More

Michelle Huegel

2. 40 Fabulous Photos From The Indy Pride Parade

Tony Valainis

3. Houndmouth’s Homecoming

Emma Uber
logo

X
X