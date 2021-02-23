IMPD Chief Randal Taylor on Gun Violence In Indy, Last Summer’s Protests, And State Oversight

After last summer’s racial justice protests, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor knew he had his work cut out for him restoring trust in the police among some of Indianapolis’ most vulnerable communities. Now more than half a year later, Taylor joins the podcast to talk about his career as a black man in law enforcement, how the IMPD has adapted to the demands made by the communities they police, the city’s startling uptick in gun violence, and politicized efforts by the state legislature to exercise oversight of the department.

“Ask Me Anything: Randal Taylor, IMPD Chief,” July 2020

“Leaked report hurls damning criticism at IMPD on response to shootings,” The Indianapolis Star

“A closer look at the crime index for Indianapolis’ City-County council districts,” Fox 59

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS