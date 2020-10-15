Indiana’s COVID-19 Spike; Indy’s Floundering Restaurant Scene

After a hiatus, Indianapolis Monthly’s weekly podcast is back, now hosted by digital editor Derek Robertson and featuring a rotating cast of Indy’s most interesting. This week, Derek spoke with DuBois County ER doctor and MSNBC staple Stephen Sample and director of editorial operations Megan Fernandez about Indiana’s recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, and Duos’ Becky Hostetter about being forced to close her iconic vegetarian restaurant. Plus, Derek makes a special recommendation for what to do with your pandemic-era alone time.

