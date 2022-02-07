Photos From Indy’s Snowy Weekend

Photographer Ted Somerville captured the first considerable snowfall of the season, which closed schools and many local businesses. While some residents hunkered down to avoid the icy and snow-packed streets, many others seized the opportunity to participate in winter activities over the weekend, like sledding in local parks and cross-country skiing. Local nonprofit Reconnecting Our Waterways called out avid sledders to participate in its annual sledding event Saturday afternoon at the hill in Graham Edward Martin Park along Fall Creek Parkway. Here, scenes from Holliday Park, downtown, and neighborhood streets of Midtown.