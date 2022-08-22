Subscribe
Photos From The Indiana State Fair

After 18 days of deep-fried splendor, we're looking back at some of the blue ribbon–worthy looks found at this year's Indiana State Fair.
Alyssa McKillip, Miss Indiana State Fair 2022

Alyssa McKillip, Miss Indiana State Fair 2022

Photographer Ted Somerville spent several days at the Indiana State Fair capturing a glimpse of what is possibly the best people-watching opportunity of the year. This year, Hoosiers put their best foot forward with some impressive styles that nearly rivaled that of Indiana State Fair Queen Alyssa McKillip. From the acts performing on the Free Stage to the lines of people waiting to try pickle pizza, this year’s fair provided many moments worth snapping. Take a look at some of the funky hats, unique hairdos, and graphic tees that had us doing double takes at the fairgrounds. 

