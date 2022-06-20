Subscribe
Photos From The Indy Juneteenth Celebration

We were on location to capture the moments from the fifth annual Indy Juneteenth Celebration.

A number of Juneteenth celebrations were held throughout Indianapolis over the weekend, marking its second year as a federally observed holiday. The weather was perfect for the return of Indy Juneteenth Inc.‘s parade and festival. The party carried on from Indiana Avenue to Celebration Plaza in White River State Park with music, food, and entertainment for the whole family. Our staff photographer, Tony Valainis, was there to capture the festivities. 

Tony Valainis is the staff photographer at Indianapolis Monthly
