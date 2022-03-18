Subscribe
Subscribe & Save!
Subscribe now and save 50% off the cover price of the Indianapolis Monthly magazine.
×
dish icon

Photos From The Return Of Indy’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

All eyes were on a variety of performances from school bands, bagpipe corps, first responders, floats, local figures in vintage cars, and area clubs.
St. Patrick's Day Indianapolis skyline with canal green

Photographer Ted Somerville captured Hoosiers decked out in their Irish garb for downtown Indy’s 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Tent and Block Party. After a two-year hiatus, the St. Patrick’s Day parade came back downtown on a balmy 70-degree day. Afterward, some people from the crowd visited the green-dye-colored canal. Peep these images from the crowd on the ground and from up above. Sláinte (cheers)! 

Tags ,
Latest

1. Photos From The Return Of Indy’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Ted Somerville

2. Fashion Maven Michael Weston Stays Runway Ready

Sarah Moreland Byrne

3. Dinner Host Tim Williams Spotlights Local Restaurants

Julia Spalding
logo

X
X