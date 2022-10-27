Photos Of Indy’s Spookiest Houses

OVER THE PAST week, photographer Ted Somerville prowled several Indianapolis neighborhoods on a hunt for the most decked-out Halloween houses in town: the creepy, morbid, eerie, spooky, and goofy. Homeowners made a strong effort to display their creativity, and in many cases, the considerable amount of time and resources invested in their decorations. Several residents paid tribute to classic horror films and famous bands on their lawns, rooftops, and porches. On some blocks, the residential adorning turned into a neighborly competition. Pictured are homes in Forest Hills, Meridian-Kessler, Old Northside, Herron-Morton, Southport, SoBro, Cottage Home, Woodruff Place, and, of course, Irvington.