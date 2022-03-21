Indianapolis Monthly Earns Seven 2022 CRMA Award Nominations

Indianapolis Monthly received seven finalist selections in six categories in the City and Regional Magazine Association’s annual national awards competition. More than 100 judges from national publications from the likes of The Atlantic, National Geographic, New York Magazine, The New York Times, and The Washington Post, as well as journalism professors from the contest coordinator, Missouri School of Journalism, narrowed each category down to five finalists. The winners will be announced at an awards banquet, which closes out CRMA’s annual conference on Monday, May 23 in St. Louis.

“It’s a privilege to be nominated,” says Indianapolis Monthly contributing editor Adam Wren. “This particular story [“Keeping Up With the Joneses”] took a long time and a lot of elbow grease to report, but I think it illuminated something about a subculture in Indianapolis that people want to know and learn more about. I’m grateful to be able to contribute to Indianapolis Monthly, and the talented staff there across all departments are a joy to work with. They’re some of the best editors, writers, and magazine-makers in the business across the country.”

Here are the nominees from IM’s 2021 issues:

Essays/Commentary/Criticism

“The Damage Done,” Matt Gonzales

Profile (Circulation less than 60,000)

“Keeping Up With the Joneses,” Adam Wren

“Tok of the Town,” Lili Wright

Photography

“Outside the Box,” Kaiti Sullivan

Magazine Section

Good Life (June and July, edited by Megan Fernandez)

Ancillary: General Interest

The Ticket (Laura Kruty and Allison Edwards)

General Excellence 2 (Circulation 30,000 to 60,000)

Indianapolis Monthly (August, September, October)

