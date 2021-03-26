On The Road To Florida, Quasi-Normal Life Is So Close I Can Taste It

The journey began a thousand months ago in the grim darkness of our own delusions—this morning, before the crushing boredom and anxiety had crept in. We were so naïve back then, when this all began. Naïve enough to make a plan for passing the time productively, and delusional enough to think it would work. The plan was to make sure the kids used their time wisely. Efficiently. That plan was quickly rejected by all. Accomplished, admirable families have had similar ideas, which they accomplished by actually adhering to them. They turned these idle, infinite eons into opportunities for self-improvement. These do-gooders passed the time learning Latin and founding tech startups and baking homemade bread in the backseat, I bet. My family is neither accomplished nor admirable, and as such, we imploded EARLY, while still on 465, between mile-marker FML and the Emerson Avenue exit. It was a violent turf war for legroom, if memory serves. An ominous sign.