Photographer Ted Somerville captured Hoosiers decked out in their Irish garb for downtown Indy’s 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Tent and Block Party. After a two-year hiatus, the St. Patrick’s Day parade came back downtown on a balmy 70-degree day. Afterward, some people from the crowd visited the green-dye-colored canal. Peep these images from the crowd on the ground and from up above. Sláinte (cheers)!
Photos From The Return Of Indy’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, take a look back at photographer Ted Somerville’s gallery from Indy’s parade in 2022 as all eyes were on a variety of performances from school bands, bagpipe corps, first responders, floats, local figures in vintage cars, and area clubs.
