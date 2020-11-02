Here’s What You Need To Know To Actually Vote On Judicial Retention

Every two years, Indiana citizens fill out a ballot to determine which judges—whether partisan, non-partisan or some inscrutable space between the two—will preside over the state’s highest courts. While the top of the 2020 ballot has driven record turnout, voters tend to skip over the lower-profile races downballot—in 2016, the top judicial vote-getter in Indiana received 126,617 votes, a fraction of the million-plus ballots cast for each presidential candidate in that race.

To that end, we’ve compiled a guide to each of the judges up for retention this year on the Indiana Supreme Court and Indiana Court of Appeals. Now there’s no excuse for leaving the bottom of your ballot blank come November 3rd. You can thank us later.

Judge Melissa S. May

May has been a judge on the Indiana Court of Appeals since 1998. Prior to her appointment, she practiced law in Evansville for 14 years, focusing on insurance defense and personal injury litigation. May currently serves on the Indiana Bar Foundation’s Board of Directors, in addition to being active as an American Bar Association Fellow and a Master Fellow of the Indianapolis Bar Association.

Earlier this year, May dissented in Seo v. State, a case in which the court ruled that forcing someone to unlock their phone as part of an investigation is a violation of the Fifth Amendment. Cell phone privacy laws have become a contentious topic over the past decade, with state courts such as Pennsylvania’s making similar rulings in favor of Fifth Amendment rights in cases such as Commonwealth v. Davis.

“I believe we must find a path forward that balances the governmental and individual interests without creating a zone of lawlessness from which one citizen may harass another without government intervention,” May wrote.

Judge Margret G. Robb

Robb has served on the Indiana Court of Appeals since 1998, and in 2012 became the first woman ever elected its Chief Judge. She won the Indiana Women’s Commission Trailblazer award in 2014, making her one of five women to ever receive the accolade. Prior to her appointment to the Court of Appeals, Robb worked in general law in Lafayette, served as bankruptcy trustee for the Northern District of Indiana, served as a Tippecanoe County deputy public defender, and was a family and civil mediator.

In a high-profile case this August, Robb wrote a concurring opinion for the Court which allowed no more than $300,000 to be given to Vaughn Newman upon the death of his mother, Virginia. Virginia gave Vaughn two cars and a rent-free place to live for more than 10 years, but Vaughn’s salary of more than $40,000 at the time of Virginia’s death proved he was eligible for limited damages.

“Rather than Vaughn being a dependent of Virginia, it seems that Virginia was dependent on Vaughn but not in the required legal sense,” Robb wrote.

Justice Christopher M. Goff

Justice Christopher M. Goff is a Republican who was initially appointed to the Indiana Supreme Court in 2017. Prior to serving as a justice, Goff co-owned the private practice Mills, Northrop, and Goff. For the next two years, Goff was a partner at a local Huntington law firm and subsequently served as Huntington County Public Defender. Additionally, he served as President of the Huntington County Police Merit Board and Vice President of the Huntington County Bar Association. ​

After leaving private practice, he served as Wabash County Superior Court judge for twelve years and chaired the Protection Order Committee of the Indiana Judicial Conference. He has served on the Conference of Chief Justices/Conferences of State Court Administrators’ Mental Health Task Force, and the Indiana Task Force on Public Defense as the Indiana Supreme Court Liaison to the Problem-Solving Court Committee. He’s also served as an adjunct professor of law at the Indiana University McKinney School of Law, leading a seminar course on problem-solving courts. He was appointed to serve as Chair of the Indiana Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council in May 2020.

Justice Goff has ruled on 30,000 cases, with one decision overturned on appeal. He led a successful statewide initiative to expand Family Recovery Courts in Indiana, which serve families facing substance use disorders. The initiative tripled the number of programs in-state in a span of two years. Goff is a member of the Masonic Lodge and Kiwanis, a former president of the Huntington County Police Merit Board, and chair of Board of Elders at Northview Church of Christ.

Judge Lloyd Mark Bailey

Judge Lloyd Mark Bailey has served on the Indiana Court of Appeals for 22 years, since 1998. Before that, he served as judge of the Decatur County and Decatur Superior Courts. Currently, Bailey is the immediate past chair of the Court of Appeals Case Management Committee and a member of the Court’s Administration Committee. He is the presiding judge for the First District of the Court of Appeals of Indiana, having been retained in 2000 and 2010.

Bailey has served on numerous committees on the bench and bar, including as the chair of the Indiana State Bar Association’s Appellate Practice Section, a Board Member of the Indiana Judges Association, and of the Indiana University McKinney School of Law Alumni Association.

He served as the first chairperson for the Indiana Pro Bono Commission, chaired the Local Coordinating Council of the Governor’s Task Force for a drug-free Indiana and the Judicial Conference Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee, and served on the Judicial Committee of the Judicial Conference of Indiana. In February 2006, Bailey served as the distinguished jurist in residence at Stetson University College of Law. In 2007 and 2008, he served as the moderator of the Indianapolis Bar Association’s Bar Leader Series. In 2009, Bailey was designated an ASTAR Science and Technology Fellow. Bailey was also once an adjunct professor at the University of Indianapolis, teaching courses on state and local government and conflict management.

Judge Cale J. Bradford

Judge Cale J. Bradford, presiding judge of the Second District Court of Appeals, has served since he was appointed in 2007 by former Governor Mitch Daniels and began a term as chief judge at the beginning of 2020. Before joining the Court of Appeals, Bradford served for ten years in the criminal and civil divisions of the Marion Superior Court, twice elected as presiding judge. He has also served as Marion County Criminal Justice Planning Council Chair, a prosecutor for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, and an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. Currently, Bradford serves as a Senior Distinguished Fellow of the Indianapolis Bar Association and is an adjunct faculty member at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis.

His primary specialties are major drug trafficking cases, prison system reform and security issues. In August 2020, Bradford was part of a deciding majority to uphold termination of parental rights in In the Matter of the Termination of the Parent–Child Relationship of C.C. (Minor Child) and B.C. (Father), Appellant-Respondent, v. The Indiana Department of Child Services. The court decided a termination of the father’s parental rights was in order. The father contested this decision, but the decision was upheld. This decision comes in contrast to the Fourteenth Amendment, which safeguards parental rights to raise children and have a home. Bradford, however, sees no conflict between the Amendment and decision: “Parental rights… are not absolute and must be subordinated to the child’s interests when determining the proper disposition of a petition to terminate the parent-child relationship.”

Judge Elaine B. Brown

Brown, presiding judge for the District Court of Appeals’ Fifth District, was appointed in May 2008 by former Governor Mitch Daniels and retained by public vote in 2010. She has been practicing law in various capacities since 1987, serving as a trial court attorney and a private practice lawyer for over 25 years. She has also served on the Dubois Superior Court from 1987 to 1998, then from January 2005 to May 2008. During this tenure she created the Dubois County Drug Court and formed an accompanying advisory council. In addition to her judgeship, Brown is currently a member of the Indiana State Bar Association Appellate Practice Section.

Brown has ruled on many cases, mostly revolving around substance abuse. In August 2020, Brown called for the reversal of a decision in Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company v. Robert Chastain. The case dealt with the obligation of Progressive Southeastern Insurance to pay for damages to Robert Chastain’s newest vehicle, which Progressive claimed had not been registered under their contract. When a summary judgment was requested by both parties, Progressive’s summary judgment was dismissed. Brown, seeing this dismissal as a mistake, opts for a re-evaluation of the case in light of Progressive’s summary judgment.

Judge Elizabeth Thoman Tavitas

Thoman Tavitas was appointed to the Court of Appeals’ Third District in 2018 by Governor Eric Holcomb. Prior to that, she was a judge of the Superior Court of Lake County, Civil Division, a Deputy Prosecutor in the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, a juvenile public defender in the Juvenile Division of the Superior Court, and a referee in that same division for eight years. Tavitas was named the Most Influential Woman of Northwest Indiana in the Law in 2015 and received an Indiana Bar Foundation Fellows Award in 2019.

Her specialty focuses on juvenile issues and family law, most notably on parental rights’ terminations which comprise over 1,000 of her cases. In a surprising dissent, Tavitas wrote for the reversal of the verdict in In the Matter of K.S., Jr., and G.V., (Minor Children), Children in Need of Services, and T.S. (Mother) v. The Indiana Department of Child Services. The children in this case were identified in the court as CHINS (children in need of services). Tavitas, having seen no evidence that any of the identified children would fall under the CHINS category, writes that the findings “are unsupported by the evidence and, thus, are clearly erroneous” and calls for another examination of the grounds by which this decision was made.​

Correction: Indiana Supreme Court Justice Christopher M. Goff has not donated to any political causes. A previous version of this post referred to several donations to conservative causes made by another Christopher Goff. Additionally, Goff was appointed to the Indiana Supreme Court in 2017.