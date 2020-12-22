Subscribe
“Mayor Pete And Me” With Adam Wren, From March 2020

In light of Pete's impending nomination, we revisit our look at his 2020 presidential campaign.

For the holiday week the Monthly Weekly is turning back the clock to revisit our conversation with contributing editor Adam Wren, about his March retrospective on Pete Buttigieg’s presidential primary campaign. Adam described the experience of reporting the “Pete beat” from his humble beginnings in South Bend to his surprise victory in the Iowa caucuses, as well as discussing his bright future, which now includes his impending nomination as the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. We’ll be back with new episodes in the new year, and we hope you and yours have a safe and happy holiday.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

 

