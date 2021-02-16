Snapshots From This Week’s Winter Snowstorm In Indy
More snow could fall Wednesday.
Photographer Ted Somerville captured Indy as it was engulfed in snow on Monday night. Maintenance workers cleared the streets and sidewalks well into the night Tuesday while urban sledders and skiers took advantage of the biggest snowfall of the winter to make downtown Indianapolis their recreational playground. With over 9 inches of snow falling in the city, people are advised to stay off the roads. But hey, at least it’s pretty to look at.