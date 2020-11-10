The Election Day Post-Mortem; Mental Health During The COVID-19 Pandemic

This week, the Monthly Weekly is joined by editor-in-chief Michael Rubino and contributing editor Adam Wren to talk about the results of the 2020 election in Indiana, including President Trump’s continued stranglehold on the state, Christina Hale’s narrow miss in the 5th Congressional District, the enduring popularity of incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb, and the future of Democrats in Indiana statewide. Then, Derek speaks with Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer of Psychiatry with the Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center, to discuss what Hoosiers can do to care for their mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the dark winter months set in.

