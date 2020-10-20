The Pacers’ Uncertain Future; Woody Myers’ Closing Scramble

This week, host Derek Robertson is joined by Indianapolis Monthly’s editor-in-chief Michael Rubino and Caitlin Cooper of Indy Cornrows, SB Nation’s dedicated Pacers site, to talk about the team’s uncertain future amid a head coaching search and the potential departure of their star player. Then, Derek interviews Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers about the state of his campaign, and how he plans to approach its final weeks as he faces a serious polling deficit.

