Thousands Gather At Statehouse To Demand Justice

Thousands gathered at the Statehouse on Saturday afternoon to protest police brutality and demand justice for African Americans killed at the hands of those sworn to protect, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Dreasjon Reed, 21, who was fatally shot by Indianapolis police in early May. The ninth day of such demonstrations drew a massive crowd that the Indianapolis Star wrote was the largest of its kind in more than three decades. The Indiana State Police didn’t provide a figure for the number who attended, but estimates have ranged from 4,000 to 10,000. Mayor Joe Hogsett and Rep. Andre Carson joined members of Indy 10 Black Lives Matter in addressing the crowd. Later, the group marched throughout the city and also paid tribute to Chris Beaty at a memorial for the former IU football player who was shot and killed last Saturday.