×

Thousands Gather At Statehouse To Demand Justice

The 9th day of protests were the largest yet—possibly 10,000 strong.

Thousands gathered at the Statehouse on Saturday afternoon to protest police brutality and demand justice for African Americans killed at the hands of those sworn to protect, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Dreasjon Reed, 21, who was fatally shot by Indianapolis police in early May. The ninth day of such demonstrations drew a massive crowd that the Indianapolis Star wrote was the largest of its kind in more than three decades. The Indiana State Police didn’t provide a figure for the number who attended, but estimates have ranged from 4,000 to 10,000. Mayor Joe Hogsett and Rep. Andre Carson joined members of Indy 10 Black Lives Matter in addressing the crowd. Later, the group marched throughout the city and also paid tribute to Chris Beaty at a memorial for the former IU football player who was shot and killed last Saturday.

George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_17524
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_17591
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_17683
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_17822
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_17999
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18062
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18083
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18112
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18144
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18149
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18162
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18214
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18275
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18286
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18288
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18357
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18361
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18381
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18383
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18438
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18524
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18555
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18649
George-Floyd-Black-Live-Matters-Downtown-2020-06-06_Ted-Somerville-Photography_18696

123
Tags , , , , , , , ,

X
X