7 Things You Can’t Miss At CrimeCon

Indianapolis plays host to a number of offbeat conventions, and the newest addition, CrimeCon, certainly fits on that list.

You’ve binge watched Making a Murderer six times. You constantly have the CSI theme song playing in your head. You’ve consumed every single podcast even remotely related to true crime. What next?

CrimeCon 2017, obviously.

Indy’s latest quirky convention kicked off today, June 9, and is set to fulfill the hopes and dreams of every amateur detective who has $329 and three days to spare. (Don’t worry—there’s a day pass, too.) It runs through this Sunday, June 11, and each day is jam-packed with enough speakers and experiences to satisfy even the most intense true-crime craving. Here are seven things you can’t miss:

1. The Incriminating Selfie stage

It’s probably against the law to do something fun and not take a selfie while doing it, and Oxygen has you covered with a clever crime scene you can step right in to become the star of your own mystery. For best results, have a friend take the picture, which changes it from a selfie to a friendie, but we’ll keep your secret.

2. DOGS!

If all the murder starts to get to you (understandably), the good news is that you can take a break on Saturday and swing by to see the real stars of this show: Nikhya, Lambeau, and Garmin, all members of Midwest Search Dogs. Bonus: Garmin will gladly accept your pats.

Rose Bythrow

3. Podcast Row

What’s your favorite crime podcast? Chances are they’ll be here. Podcast Row features dozens of dark podcasts and offers the unique opportunity to meet the hosts and producers face to face.

4. Crime Lit

CrimeCon ends on Sunday, but you can continue the investigation with any number of crime-related books, all for sale from Barnes & Noble on the third floor by registration. Our pick? Murder In The Courthouse by speaker Nancy Grace.

Rose Bythrow

5. Solve It Yourself

Put all you’ve learned to the test in the interactive Crime Scene. Here, what’s left of a grisly murder is laid out for you to observe, investigate, and come to your own educated conclusion.

6. Exhibitor Booths

This small-but-mighty area is a great place to grab some swag, get your mugshot taken, and pick up some delightfully gruesome greeting cards from depressive ghoul.

Rose Bythrow

7. Dick Hall

This year was the 40th anniversary of the infamous kidnapping of mortgage broker Dick Hall by disgruntled customer Tony Kiritsis, who marched Hall through the streets of Indianapolis with a shotgun wired to his neck. Thankfully, Hall survived, and he wrote a book detailing his end of the experience. He’ll be signing copies of his memoir from 1–4:30 p.m. Friday, 9–11 a.m. and 3–6 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30–11:30 a.m. Sunday.

