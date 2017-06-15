Father’s Day GIF Guide

Yes, you read that right. It’s a GIF guide.

What should you get your dad for Father’s Day? We have no clue. Here are 10 generic things he probably doesn’t want, though, and the reactions you’ll get – all in GIFs.

1. Socks.

“Wow, thanks.”

2. A car cleaning kit.

“Thanks for helping me do more work. Just how I wanted to spend a Saturday.”



3. His favorite artist’s greatest hits album.

“Man, I totally don’t have all of these songs already.”



4. Some electronic thing he didn’t ask for.

You were hoping you’d make his life easier, but now you’re doing tech support for the foreseeable future. Everybody loses.



5. A gym membership.

Leave him alone. He doesn’t want to kick a tire across a parking lot at his local “box”.



6. Soap on a rope.

Didn’t know those still existed.



7. A book about fatherhood.

He already knows, man!

8. A tie.

Oh boy, another one?



9. A picture of you.

Creative.



10. A heartfelt “I love you.”

Well…maybe that’s not so bad.



Good luck!