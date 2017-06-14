Connect With Your City At IndyVolved

Looking for a way to really get involved in Indy? Browse your options at this huge annual event.

IndyVolved is a lot like speed dating. You present yourself and your interests, and you may even stumble over your words a bit. The person across the table does the same. The whole time you’re thinking: Is this a good fit? Drinks are sipped (local craft beer and wine are available), and liquid courage can help even the most nervous present their best side.

The difference is, at IndyVolved, you aren’t trying to salvage your love life. (Although you should definitely invite that guy or girl you’ve been messaging on Tinder to see if your interests truly align.) You are taking a step in your life as a young professional of Indianapolis.

IndyVolved hosts more than 100 nonprofit or community organizations to come together to not only recruit volunteers and advocates, but to raise awareness of events and causes needing local support. IndyHub, an organization that has been helping young professionals engage in Indy’s resources for 12 years now, hosts the event at Central Library this Thursday, June 15.

Events like IndyVolved allow local organizations, such as Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, to engage with the public. Even better, it provides a platform for those who are looking for that connection to Indianapolis, but may not have found it yet.

If new to Indianapolis, getting active and giving back can be wishful thinking. IndyVolved provides the 20- to 30-something Indy resident with the tools they need to get connected to his or her city. Modeled like a student fair, organizations can set up booths to provide the public with information on what they do and how to help their mission.

Attendees don’t have to worry about bringing anything with them. But, to prepare, they can check out the list of the organizations attending. The atmosphere is relaxed, along with the attire.

Laura Granieri, IndyHub’s communication manager, says those in attendance should wear something comfortable, and be ready to walk all six floors of the Central Library.

The first 600 visitors will receive a swag bag filled with items from the event’s sponsors, including Indianapolis Power & Light Company. Some bags even have “golden ticket” items such as IndyHub city-grid T-shirts, No Mean City stickers, and local coffee. Free stuff is always a bonus, and the best part, is the entire event is free, too. But since everyone loves free events, make sure to RSVP now.