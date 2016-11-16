Indianapolis Monthly Podcast: Election Postmortem With Adam Wren

Talking IN Circles: Episode 8

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

Episode 8 of the Indianapolis Monthly podcast takes a look at how the election unfolded in Indiana. Our special guest is Adam Wren, a contributor to both our publication and Politico. Wren followed the election for more than a year, including being blacklisted by the Trump campaign. Look for more of Wren’s quips and reports in the coming months as part of a special monthly focus on Vice President Mike Pence.

Now, more than a week after the election, we try to get a handle on what actually happened and the trends to look for on the city and state level. We talk local journalism, Facebook publishing, and get a little crazy at the end with some West World talk. For more of Wren’s work with Indianapolis Monthly, visit his author bio.

–

Jared Hay is the Digital Media Manager at Indianapolis Monthly and is on Twitter @JaredHay. Share your podcast feedback with us on Twitter at @IndyMonthly. Follow co-host and former Tweets of the Week mainstay Brock Benefiel on Twitter at @BrockBenefiel. Opening music from Indianapolis band Audiodacity. Check them out!