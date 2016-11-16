Indianapolis Monthly Podcast: Election Postmortem With Adam Wren

Talking IN Circles: Episode 8

Episode 8 of the Indianapolis Monthly podcast takes a look at how the election unfolded in Indiana. Our special guest is Adam Wren, a contributor to both our publication and Politico. Wren followed the election for more than a year, including being blacklisted by the Trump campaign. Look for more of Wren’s quips and reports in the coming months as part of a special monthly focus on Vice President Mike Pence.

Now, more than a week after the election, we try to get a handle on what actually happened and the trends to look for on the city and state level. We talk local journalism, Facebook publishing, and get a little crazy at the end with some West World talk. For more of Wren’s work with Indianapolis Monthly, visit his author bio.

Jared Hay is the Digital Media Manager at Indianapolis Monthly and is on Twitter @JaredHay. Share your podcast feedback with us on Twitter at @IndyMonthly. Follow co-host and former Tweets of the Week mainstay Brock Benefiel on Twitter at @BrockBenefiel. Opening music from Indianapolis band Audiodacity. Check them out!

