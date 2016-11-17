Indianapolis Monthly Podcast: Talking Indy’s Creativity with Creative Mornings

Talking IN Circles: Episode 9

Episode 9 of the Talking IN Circles podcast from Indianapolis Monthly features a conversation with Brittany Mason of Creative Mornings: IND. The Indianapolis chapter of Creative Mornings is celebrating its second birthday this week with a talk on Fantasy from Graham Brown of United State of Indiana.

The Indianapolis chapter hosts 150-200 creative-types every month to listen to a keynote based on a national theme. For more information on future events and to join the wait list for Friday’s event, visit CreativeMornings.com/cities/ind.

Jared Hay is the Digital Media Manager at Indianapolis Monthly. Opening music from Indianapolis band Audiodacity.