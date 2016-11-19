Video: Mike Pence Attends ‘Hamilton,’ Gets Lectured

The vice president–elect took in a performance of the blockbuster musical on Broadway yesterday—along with boos and a special message from one of the cast.

The audience at a Broadway performance of the hit musical Hamilton greeted Vice President–elect Mike Pence with boos yesterday, and cast member Brandon Victor Dixon addressed the Indiana governor from the stage after the show.

“We, sir—we—are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights,” said Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr in the production. “We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us.”

Pence became the focus of national controversy last year for his support of Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or RFRA, a measure opponents argued would legalize discrimination against the LGBT community.

Pence walked out of the theater as Dixon made the remarks. This morning, President–elect Donald Trump demanded an apology via Twitter.

The Theater must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016

UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2016)

Pence’s response to the Hamilton flap was more diplomatic than Trump’s.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, Pence said the mixed reception he encountered at the musical is “what democracy sounds like,” and he doesn’t want an apology.