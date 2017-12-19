A Preacher, A Mayor, And A Santa Get Into A Car …

A local congregation is getting in the Christmas spirit with Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Oh, what fun it must have been on this ride. In a video posted on December 12th, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett participated in a “carpool karaoke” ride with Rob Fuquay, minister of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. The video series, which has been growing in popularity since the appearance of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb earlier this month, Pastor Rob spoofs the running skit from The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Hogsett begins the video by poking fun at his mayoral campaign commercial that focused on his old sneakers. From there, the mayor and minister exchange pleasantries and hopes for the city after singing along with the ever-questionable Christmas novelty song, “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” When asked what his holiday wishes to the city would be, Hogsett says, “Peace on earth, goodwill to all. We have our fair share of public safety challenges like so many urban areas. And so, during the Christmas holiday season, I hope people will understand how important that is for all of our community.”

Fuquay and Hogsett then pick up a “straggler” in the spirit of goodwill, who happens to be a costumed Santa. Rather than the Christmas standards he’s accustomed to at the North Pole, Santa kindly requests an opportunity to rock, so the trio break out in song to “Jingle Bell Rock.”

The three (wise?) men end the video with a singalong to Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas,” providing Hogsett an opportunity to show off his crooning, baritone vocal range. Who knew the mayor had a budding career as an Elvis impersonator?