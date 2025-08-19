Pet Project: Tails Of The City

Freddie Purrcury

Chief Head Bopper, Hotel Tango Distillery, Fletcher Place

“Good energy is crucial. I tossed a guy out once by circling his legs until he got the message. I didn’t like the vibe he was putting off.”

Ripley

Mascot, Stout’s Footwear, Downtown

“The truth? Some days I think I’m over this. Sure, my title impresses the girls. But there’s not a lot of upward mobility.”

Nymeria

Morale Booster, Maple Layne Market, Carmel

“I used to hide. But then I had a moment of introspection. I said, ‘Nymeria, why are you hiding? These people only want to pet you. Go out. You deserve all the love.’”

Hank

Customer Service Assistant of Goodman’s Shoes, Nora

“If I left, this place would shut down. I mean, maybe not shut down, but this sizer comes with me. I know that much.”

Goose

Bug dispatcher, Valkyrie’s Vault, Brownsburg

“There’s a fly in here. I’ll get it and decide its fate. Why are you looking at me like that? I am a fair and just cat. I don’t abuse my power.”

Clover

Associate flower model of Watt’s Blooming, Downtown

“You don’t get the spotlight by just showing up. You have to work for it.”