Pet Project: Tails Of The City

We asked six Indy shop pets to share thoughts on their coveted gigs.
By
-
56
Freddie Purrcury of Hotel Tango Distellery.

Freddie Purrcury

Chief Head Bopper, Hotel Tango Distillery, Fletcher Place

“Good energy is crucial. I tossed a guy out once by circling his legs until he got the message. I didn’t like the vibe he was putting off.”

Ripley of Stouts.

Ripley

Mascot, Stout’s Footwear, Downtown

“The truth? Some days I think I’m over this. Sure, my title impresses the girls. But there’s not a lot of upward mobility.”

Nymeria of Maple Lane.

Nymeria

Morale Booster, Maple Layne Market, Carmel

“I used to hide. But then I had a moment of introspection. I said, ‘Nymeria, why are you hiding? These people only want to pet you. Go out. You deserve all the love.’”

Hank of Goodman’s Shoes

Hank

Customer Service Assistant of Goodman’s Shoes, Nora

“If I left, this place would shut down. I mean, maybe not shut down, but this sizer comes with me. I know that much.”

Goose of Valkyrie’s Vault.

Goose

Bug dispatcher, Valkyrie’s Vault, Brownsburg

“There’s a fly in here. I’ll get it and decide its fate. Why are you looking at me like that? I am a fair and just cat. I don’t abuse my power.”

Clover of Watt’s Blooming. 

Clover

Associate flower model of Watt’s Blooming, Downtown

“You don’t get the spotlight by just showing up. You have to work for it.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR