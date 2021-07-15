5 Reasons To Visit Bloomington This Fall

There’s a long list of reasons to visit Bloomington during the fall season, but we’re giving you the scoop on the best-of-the-best activities a visitor should seek out during an autumnal voyage to make the most of a fall trip to B-Town. From pumpkin patches to college football, you won’t want to miss out on these quintessential fall activities in Bloomington.

The Season of Hoosier Football

The return of fall brings the return of Indiana University football. Few things feel more autumnal than college football, and Bloomington is one of the best places to experience it. Don your Hoosier gear and head to the Tailgate Fields for a fall potluck with your crew, then head across the street to Memorial Stadium to cheer on our Cream & Crimson team.

Lake Views with Fall Leaves

Monroe County boasts three lakes, and each takes on a magical, majestic air during autumn. The rolling hills filled with orange, red, and yellow-leaved trees reflecting in the water is a breathtaking experience every visitor should check off their fall B-Town bucket list.

Classic Pumpkin Patch Fun

Take a short drive from downtown Bloomington to visit Fowler Pumpkin Patch on the west side of town. Perfect for families, this harvest season attraction features a corn maze, u-pick pumpkin patch, petting zoo, hayrides, and more.

Fall Foliage at Hoosier National Forest

Nature lovers and avid hikers will be amazed by the Hoosier National Forest during fall. The warm, multicolored foliage will captivate visitors as they venture through the wooded land. Be sure to climb the 133-step Hickory Ridge Fire Tower for an autumnal view of Monroe County like no other.

Breathtaking Beauty at Indiana University

Indiana University exudes a regal beauty during every season, but exploring the campus grounds during fall is a truly grounding experience. The way in which the stunning autumn-shaded trees frame the stately limestone buildings is a sight to behold for anyone visiting the area — especially first-time visitors.

For more things to do in Bloomington during fall, check out visitbloomington.com.