Summer Staycation At Conrad Indianapolis

Article sponsored by Conrad Indianapolis

This year, one in four Americans are skipping a summer vacation. With gas prices reaching all-time highs and perpetually crowded airports, it’s no wonder parents have had enough with lengthy, expensive travel excursions. Trust us, we understand that traveling can be tough. A vacation should mean increased relaxation, not increased stress. Our secret to avoiding travel-related chaos? Staycations!

With entertaining events, renowned restaurants and meaningful cultural experiences, an Indianapolis staycation is ideal for friends, couples and families looking to maximize time together this summer. In fact, if you need to get home quickly, it’s only a short drive away – not a whole flight.

For fun that won’t break the bank, enjoy a staycation at Conrad Indianapolis!

Relax and Unwind

Like we said, vacations should be all about relaxation and enjoying time off. Ease into your staycation with a body treatment or salon service at Conrad Indy’s Evan Todd Salon & Spa. A deep tissue massage, beautifying manicure or trip to the sauna is the pampering you need before taking the kids to enjoy the indoor pool. Why not order a glass of bubbly while you’re at it – you deserve it!

Feeling Sporty?

It’s not always easy to maintain your fitness routine while on vacation (or at all, for that matter). Fortunately, Conrad Indy’s fitness center is right there for a quick energy boost or full body workout. Take advantage of in-house personal trainers for added “oomph” to your fitness routine. If the day calls for some outdoor exploring of the Circle City, reserve a bike outside the hotel for a gorgeous tour of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

Picassos, Warhols and Monets, Oh My!

No staycation is complete without a special excursion. Long Sharp Gallery, located within the hotel, includes modern masters from Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Robert Indiana. Peruse contemporary exhibits that have been featured in art fairs all over the world, including Masterpiece London and EXPO Chicago. Additionally, be sure to ask the concierge about taking a tour of Conrad Indy’s public art collection with one of the program’s “Art Ambassadors,” one of the best kept secrets in Indianapolis!

Dining at its Finest

A mark of a great staycation or vacation includes memorable dining experiences. Kick off your day with ease by ordering breakfast in bed with one phone call. Want to get out of the room, but stay close by? Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served at Capital Grille, accessible from the hotel’s main lobby. When the sun is shining, be sure to grab an outdoor table at Tastings for a weekend brunch complemented by a glass of your favorite red, white or rosé.

Book your staycation or vacation using the Conrad’s Summer in the City offer now!