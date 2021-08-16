Eat Tacos, Be Rewarded

Condado Tacos, an award-winning taco joint specializing in unique tacos, tequilas, and margaritas, is comin’ in hot with a new customer loyalty program, Condado Rewards.

A classic points-based program built to celebrate your uniqueness. Condado’s “come as you are” culture shines through the customized corners of their new app, giving you the guest a perfect platform to earn points on all of your favorites (excluding gift cards, catering, and alcohol—sorry!) Condado Rewards will offer perks and discounts, and reward customers with three increasing levels of benefits: Sidekick, Homie, and Best Bud. The more tacos you eat, the better the perks!

Best Bud (highest level): Free chips and a Roja or Verde Salsa each month; access to limited edition Condado Tacos swag; new menu item sneak peeks; and exclusive promotional offers. Plus benefits of Homie and Sidekick levels.

Homie (mid-level): Discounts on new featured items including tacos; quarterly promotional offers. Plus benefits awarded at Sidekick level.

Sidekick (entry level): Free taco upon signing up; Birthday gift of a Condado Tacos crave-worthy half-dip; promotional offers for event days including the upcoming National Taco Day; bonus points for referrals.

The points are the point!

Earn 1 point for every $1 you spend and receive $5 in banked rewards every time you hit 50 points. Let’s be honest here – who doesn’t want to get paid for eating tacos? Start your Condado Rewards journey as Condado’s Sidekick, and earn (eat!) your way to be their Homie, and eventually our very Best Bud— unlocking new perks and more insider access with each level.

Growin’ fast, but putting what matters first.

Condado Tacos is focused on delivering you high-quality food, hand-crafted drinks, and top-notch service. Since their inception in Columbus, Ohio in 2014, Condado has entered 25 communities across four states. New locations on the horizon include Nashville and Franklin, Tennessee, Lexington, Kentucky, and Noblesville, Indiana.

A menu built on fresh, clean, crave-able food —your Condado Tacos is customizable, guaranteed to be as unique as you are. Here’s a quick play-by-play: With exquisitely executed staples such as Queso Blanco paired perfectly with house-made chips, your dining experience starts off right. Did someone mention drinks? Condado features a full bar with a large assortment of 100 percent blue agave tequilas, but the Signature Margaritas like the Sparkling, Gran Clasico and Frozen can cool you off on even the hottest of days. Need some spice in your life? Check out their menu featuring seventeen hand-crafted Taco Suggestions, or build your own creation using the same fresh ingredients!

Travlin’ Tacos

The Condado Tacos app will also offer mobile ordering for pick-up or delivery; and easy access to favorite orders, and locations. App users will be the first to hear about exciting updates via the “News” section of the app for all loyalty tiers.

We’re not sure what you’re waiting for, let’s be buds with benefits and start earning points on all of your Condado favorites! (excludes alcohol and catering, sorry bud!) The app can be downloaded for free on August 9th in the Apple App Store, and in Google Play. Click here to learn more.